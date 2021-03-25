Man arrested on a report of a possibly stolen semi in Henry Co., Iowa

MT> PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - Authorities in Henry County arrested a man after getting a report of a possibly stolen semi rig.

On March 23, 2021. the owner of the semi-tractor was monitoring the rig’s location using GPS and reported that the truck was traveling through Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mount Pleasant Police Department stopped the semi-tractor on the Highway 218 at the exit 42 off-ramp. Officers contacted the driver, identified as 30-year-old Sebastian Rios-Sierra of Toyah, Texas. During the investigation, authorities say Rios-Sierra attempted to get back into the semi and leave the scene. He was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail.

The investigation determined Rios-Sierra had driven several hundred miles from his destination, abandoned a semi-trailer and its contents, and was trying to go to Texas.

He is charged with interference with official acts and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

