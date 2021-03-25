Advertisement

More than 5,000 sign up for ACA health care coverage in Illinois

The deadline to enroll for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act was extended to May 15. Now, its August 15, 2021.(Source: HealthCare.gov via Facebook)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - More 5,000 people in Illinois enrolled in health plans under the Affordable Care Act since President Biden extended the deadline in February.

Now, Eligible Illinoisans have even more time to sign up for coverage from the insurance marketplace. The special enrollment period has been extended until August 15th, 2021.

Unlike other special enrollment periods, consumers are not required to provide proof of a qualifying life event, such as getting married, having a baby, or losing job in order to enroll.

“We’re grateful to President Biden for giving people additional time to find affordable health coverage, and we look forward to the ACA Marketplace enrollment numbers going up.” said IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “Also, under the American Rescue Plan, more Illinoisans may receive help to lower the cost of their monthly insurance premiums.”

Starting April 1, 2021, consumers enrolling in ACA Marketplace coverage through getcoveredillinois.gov and HealthCare.gov are eligible to receive increased tax credits to reduce their insurance premiums. An estimated 130,500 uninsured Illinoisans are now eligible.*

“We understand that people may need guidance to find the best health insurance option for their family. So, we encourage consumers to visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov to get free enrollment assistance to compare plans and find out if they qualify for financial help,” said Executive Director Laura Pellikan.

For more information on the 2021 Special Enrollment Period in Response to COVID-19deadline extension for the ACA Marketplace, visit:www.getcoveredillinois.gov

