Post-Pandemic 2021 Fashion Trends

Fun spring fashions were on display during two PSL segments today from Four Seasons. During this second installment, Katie Andrios hosts a mini-fashion show featuring various types style choices available as venture into life without always wearing sweatpants (post-pandemic). The emphasis during this segment was some high-quality “dressier” (& still comfy!) options as we get invited to more social events as the year unfolds.

Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four Seasons stores in Galesburg, Dubuque, Peoria, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Princeton. See details of all locations here.

Four Seasons Davenport / 2205 East Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / 563-355-5645

Four Seasons / 120 South State Street / Geneseo, IL / (309) 686-0124

Sneak peak at some of our newest Life is Good Tees ! Which ones your favorite? I love the small town girl one ! Or the Every bloody needs someone ! 😊 Posted by Four Seasons Direct on Monday, March 22, 2021

