By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There was another cloudy start to the morning and rain is on the way for the afternoon. With these conditions most of our temperatures this afternoon will be in the 40s with a few able to reach the low 50s. Today’s rain will be steady through the evening commute and by Friday morning there will be new amounts reaching 0.25″ to 0.75″, with the heaviest east of the river. For Friday dry conditions return and there will be a better chance to see sunshine in the afternoon. There will be one more system that moves through quickly early Saturday. There is also going to be a small chance for a few scattered showers ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon. For the Saturday rain, the heaviest rainfall amounts could be reaching half an inch. Temperatures will still be mild for this next week with highs in the 60s early next week.

TODAY: Afternoon/evening showers. High: 50º. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 56º.

Rain returns tonight
