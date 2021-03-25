Rain returns tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions in the QCA this morning. A few showers will enter the area this morning, but the widespread steady rain will hold off until late this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 40s and 50s. Areas from Dubuque through Mt Pleasant and eastward into Illinois will be most favored for rain overnight. Amounts of a quarter to ¾” look possible by Friday morning. Thus, the commute tomorrow morning will be dry and sunshine will return by afternoon. Another system will roll through Friday night into Saturday morning. This will be the one that gives the entire area a chance for another half inch of rain before clearing out by midday Saturday. The rest of the weekend looks great with clearing skies highs in the 50s. The 60s look to return by Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Afternoon/evening showers. High: 50º. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 56º.

