Advertisement

Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris

It was painted in 1887
The sale of the work was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
The sale of the work was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was sold at auction Thursday by Sotheby’s Paris for 13.1 million euros ($15.4 million).

The sale of “Street Scene in Montmartre” was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still have been in private hands. The auction house had expected it to sell for between 5 million euros and 8 million euros.

Sotheby’s said the work had remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years, out of the public eye.

It depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre while he was lodging with his brother Theo. He left the French capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

It was among over 30 works being sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Human remains found in Clinton County near DeWitt Monday, identity still unknown
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case

Latest News

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested...
‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden plans to run for reelection in 2024
Biden holds first news conference
Biden holds first news conference
The next hearing for the suspect will be in 60 to 90 days as investigators continue to work the...
Lawyer: Mental health assessment needed for Colorado shooter