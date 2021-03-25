Rock Island basketball head coach Thom Sigel steps away from program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 26 years as a head basketball coach and 32 total years in coaching, Thom Sigel is stepping away from his head coaching position at Rock Island. He had a career record of 502-241 in his 26 years as a head coach. Sigel led Rock Island to a State Championship in 2011 and also led Rock Falls to a State Championship in 1999.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.