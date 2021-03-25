Rock Island County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - County health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 13,288.

Additionally, there are 13 patients in the hospital in the county due to the virus.

The county’s death toll remains at 306.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 7 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

· 1 man in his 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take whatever vaccine that becomes available to you

