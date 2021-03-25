Scott County Health Dept. says St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Break to blame for rise in Covid-19 cases

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A steadily rising Covid-19 positivity rate in Scott County has health officials worried.

On Thursday, the Scott County Health Department revealed that the county’s current 14-day positivity rate has doubled over the past two weeks, coming in at 8.9% currently. While it is significantly down from this year’s peak rate in January, the department is still sounding the alarm over the quick rise in positive cases.

The county’s health department says they believe a large reason for the upward trajectory in cases has to do with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, along with students on spring break returning.

While vaccine rollout continues, the Scott County Health Department said in their statement, that they are asking the community to continue to mask and social distance, especially with variants of Covid-19 beginning to become more prevalent.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.