Several appointment slots still available for upcoming Rock Island County mass vaccination clinics

ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department says they still have room for people looking to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this weekend.

On Wednesday, the county health department said on their Facebook page that appointment slots are still open for the clinic taking place this weekend at the Camden Center in Milan, IL.

The department says that they will be administering Moderna vaccines and will require a voucher code to be registered.

You can register here using the voucher code RICOCAMMAR27.

