Several appointment slots still available for upcoming Rock Island County mass vaccination clinics

The department has several openings and will be administering the Moderna vaccine this week.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department says they still have room for people looking to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this weekend.

On Wednesday, the county health department said on their Facebook page that appointment slots are still open for the clinic taking place this weekend at the Camden Center in Milan, IL.

The department says that they will be administering Moderna vaccines and will require a voucher code to be registered.

You can register here using the voucher code RICOCAMMAR27.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

