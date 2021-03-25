Spring 2021 Casual Fashion Trends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Fun spring fashions were on display during two PSL segments today from Four Seasons. During this first installment, Katie Andrios hosts a mini fashions show featuring various types style choices available as venture into life without always wearing sweatpants (post-pandemic). The emphasis during this segment was some high-quality more casual (& still comfy!) options.

Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four Seasons stores in Galesburg, Dubuque, Peoria, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Princeton. See details of all locations here.

Four Seasons Davenport / 2205 East Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / 563-355-5645

Four Seasons / 120 South State Street / Geneseo, IL / (309) 686-0124

Democracy LIMITED Edition Skimmers are the perfect transition bottom for spring. MAYBE you haven't shaved your legs... Posted by Four Seasons Direct on Sunday, March 21, 2021

