Track at Brady Stadium to be named after legendary coach Ira Dunsworth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The track at Brady Stadium will be named after coaching legend Ira Dunsworth to honor his remarkable contributions as a coach and teacher during a 36 year career. Dunsworth served as the head track and cross-country coach at Central High School from 1965 to 1995. He won 15 State Championships and was named the Iowa Coach of the Year four times. He is also a member of the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame.

