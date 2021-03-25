Advertisement

Track at Brady Stadium to be named after legendary coach Ira Dunsworth

By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The track at Brady Stadium will be named after coaching legend Ira Dunsworth to honor his remarkable contributions as a coach and teacher during a 36 year career. Dunsworth served as the head track and cross-country coach at Central High School from 1965 to 1995. He won 15 State Championships and was named the Iowa Coach of the Year four times. He is also a member of the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said two staff members are dead after an...
Two staff members die following assault at Anamosa State Penitentiary

Latest News

Rock Island basketball coach Thom Sigel is stepping away from the program
Rock Island basketball head coach Thom Sigel steps away from program
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) hugs a teammate following a second-round game against Oregon in the NCAA...
Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16
Highlight Zone 3.19
High School Sports 3-20
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is defended by Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig, left,...
Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58