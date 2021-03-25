Advertisement

Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain

By WPBF Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida woman was rescued from a storm drain after she crawled inside, got lost and allegedly became trapped underground for days.

The Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Police rushed to a storm drain Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported hearing yelling from below ground. Firefighters opened up a slim grate to lift a woman out of the 8-feet deep drain.

The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty. She had some superficial wounds, including scraped knees, and was taken to the hospital but later released.

It’s unclear how long the woman was in the storm drain. She told police she went swimming in a canal behind her apartment complex then crawled inside a trap-door-type opening and got lost, ending up three miles away.

When police asked her what she ate and drank, she said she found an unopened bottle of ginger ale that she drank.

“This was by far one of the most bizarre incidents that our officers have responded to,” said Ted White with the Delray Beach Police. “She did get checked out by health officials, and according to their observations, it doesn’t appear that she had been in the storm drain system for a significant amount of time.”

According to police, the storm drain from the canal where the woman says she entered is about 6 feet in diameter but later narrows to 24 inches and does not connect to the city drainage system.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, even though no crime appears to have been committed.

Copyright 2021 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Human remains found in Clinton County near DeWitt Monday, identity still unknown
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
White House to spend $10 billion to bolster vaccine effort
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground...
Ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
FILE - Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
UK court rejects Depp bid to appeal ‘wife beater’ ruling
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Colorado shooting suspect to make 1st court appearance