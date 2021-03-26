Advertisement

$48 Million In Funding Going To Iowa Community Health Centers

Money will be for vaccine and serving vulnerable populations
American Rescue Plan Funding Will Fund Vaccines For Vulnerable Populations
American Rescue Plan Funding Will Fund Vaccines For Vulnerable Populations(Janssen)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fourteen community health centers in Iowa will receive $48,082,125 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced today.

Health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units. Officials hope the money will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

HRSA-funded health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective primary health care to medically underserved communities and vulnerable populations, including high-need urban, rural, and frontier communities across the country. Health centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide. More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Human remains found in Clinton County near DeWitt Monday, identity still unknown
A Davenport man is sentenced to 25 years on federal drug and gun charges
Davenport man sentenced to 25 years on drug/gun charges
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain

Latest News

Treatments to slow Myopia
Treatments to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children
Treatments to slow Myopia
Treatments to slow Myopia
The 14 day positivity rate in Scott County is 8.9% as of Wednesday, March 25th.
Scott County Health Dept. says St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Break to blame for rise in Covid-19 cases
County health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19....
Rock Island County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19