Cloudy today, but more rain returns tonight

Another chance early Saturday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another day full of clouds is expected for today, and there is the chance for a couple of sprinkles this afternoon. With the heavier cloud cover, temperatures will be in the 40s through most of the afternoon. There is going to be another system moving in tonight and most of the rain will fall before 8 AM. There will be another chance for showers through the afternoon Saturday while temperatures reach well into the 50s near the Quad Cities. Sunday is the better day to plan outdoor time with dry conditions and more sunshine ahead. For Monday and Tuesday, we will see warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s. By late Tuesday, a cold front arrives, and after highs fall to near 50 for the middle of next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 51º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 44°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 60º.

Cloudy today, but more rain returns tonight
