Cloudy today, but more rain returns tonight

Another chance early Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Lingering showers are pushing east out of the area this morning. Clouds skies will plague the QCA the remainder of the day and a few may produce some sprinkles this afternoon.  With not much sunshine temps will struggle to warm much above 50º today.  Another wave of rain and thunder is likely overnight into early Saturday morning.  This is likely to produce another quarter inch of rainfall for the QCA.  Steady rain will wrap up by midday and a few isolated showers may linger into the afternoon.  We will dry it out for Sunday and Monday with warmer air set to arrive.  Temps will be in the 50s this weekend while the 60s are on tap next Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles.  High: 51º.  Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 44°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers.  High: 60º.

