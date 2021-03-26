Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: 12 bottles of liquor stolen from Moline Fareway

A woman is wanted after multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Fareway in Moline...
A woman is wanted after multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Fareway in Moline according to police. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need help identifying the suspect after 12 bottles of alcohol were stolen.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman is wanted after multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Fareway in Moline according to police.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need help identifying the suspect after 12 bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Police say on January 29 the woman above entered the store, grabbed the bottles and then placed them in an empty infant car seat before covering them up.

Then on February 24, officials say she entered the store with the empty car seat again and took five more bottles of liquor. The total value of stolen alcohol is $600.

She was seen wearing a black hair wrap, black mask, red shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black boots according to police. They say she left in a white Ford Edge with no plates.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip .  You do not have to give your name.  CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

