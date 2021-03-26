CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police with the East Moline Police Department are looking for 28-year-old Ryan Kirby. Officials say he is wanted by the police department for failing to register as a sex offender and for two counts of probation violation.

He is described as being 5′9 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

