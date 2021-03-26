CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of meth, cannabis charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 37-year-old Harry Moye II is wanted by the police department. This is for charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

He is described as 5′9 and weighing 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

