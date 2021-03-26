CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. sheriff’s office looking for wanted suspect

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for violating his probation according to police.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 23-year-old Jermichael Jim Wells is wanted for violating his probation on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

He is described as being 5′11 and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.