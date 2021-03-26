CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, chainsaws stolen from building in Mercer County

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of Mercer County Illinois is investigating a recent burglary that happened at the Greene Township Building. This happened on March 18 located on State Highway 17 east of Viola.

Officials say it was discovered that someone had entered the building and took several tools including chainsaws and other items.

If you have any information about this burglary or any other crimes please contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500 or submit a tip here.

If your information leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this burglary you will be paid a reward of up to $1000.

Please click on the link below to view info on the crime of the week.... Posted by Crime Stoppers of Mercer County Illinois on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.