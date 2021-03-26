CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on probation violation charges in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say 21-year-old Heaven Kathryn Oestreich is wanted out of Rock Island County on probation violation charges.

Police say she is wanted for violating her probation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

She’s described as being 5′7 and weighing 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

