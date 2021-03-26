Advertisement

Ft. Madison police crackdown on distracted driving

The Ft. Madison Police Department will conduct a 4-hour campaign focused on visible texting and...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - On April 8, 2021, the Fort Madison Police Department will launch its second Connect to Disconnect distracted driving initiative. The four hour campaign is meant to focus on attention on visible texting and cell phone law enforcement in support of the annual U-Drive, U-Text, You Pay

Police say despite the well known dangers, they still see drivers on the phone every day. They would rather someone learn a lesson by getting a citation rather than from a crash.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving distracted drivers. In 2019, there were 3,142 people killed and an estimated 424,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. There were also 566 pedestrians and bicyclists killed in crashes involving a distracted driver. Nine percent of fatal crashes, 15% of injury crashes, and 14% of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2019 were reported as crashes in which a driver was distracted at the time of the crash.

The goal of this enforcement effort is to demonstrate a nationwide commitment to enforcing cell phone and texting bans and to reduce traffic crashes caused by distracted drivers.

