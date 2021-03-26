Advertisement

‘I can only do so much, you have to be the one to talk them into it too;’ health officials urge you to get the vaccine

The panel is Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be aired on Facebook Live, as well as on the TV6 News App and website.(KWQC)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Information on COVID-19 these past few months continues to evolve, making it difficult to keep up with what is accurate now. It’s especially hard for those where English is not their first language. TV6′s Montse Ricossa moderated a COVID-19 educational panel Thursday night, helping to break down that information with local health experts. The full video is available at the bottom of the article.

COVID-19 has affected everyone in the United States, especially Latinos. Dr. Jared Terronez from UnityPoint Health Trinity shares, “Latinos being disproportionately sick, more likely to get hospitalized, and more likely to die is unacceptable. The fact we are now less likely to get vaccinated to prevent that goes against logic. That is something we have to work hard in our communities; talking to our family members. I can only do so much. you have to be the one to talk them into it too.”

Even if you have already had the Coronavirus, the vaccine is still important because we don’t yet know how long immunity lasts. Dr. Colette Hostetler with UnityPoint Health Trinity in Muscatine says those who have already had the virus “might still be protected for that period of time” but should take it as soon as it’s made available to them. Dr. Terronez adds that COVID vaccines have really only been around for about six months and we are continuing to learn more every day. However, “it’s looking good so far based on antibody response and its effect on the population.”

Before getting your vaccine, it’s recommended you not take pain killers. Dr. Hostetler says if you take ibuprofen, for example, you won’t give your body “a chance to react to the vaccine and react to the side effects” which shows your body is doing what it should.

Janet Hill also adds before you get the vaccine, you should drink water and eat beforehand. “We’ve had a few people be a little faint. no serious reaction, but we’ve had people react due to improper nutrition that day,” she says.

There are more vaccine clinics still being planned for the future, throughout the Illinois Quad Cities as vaccines continue to roll-out.

You can watch the full panel now:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

