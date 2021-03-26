Illinois state trooper dies following car accident Thursday

Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois state trooper has died following a car accident in Illinois on Thursday.

Officials with the Illinois State Police made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday shortly before 11 a.m. Trooper Todd Hanneken was working in his police vehicle when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Officials say Hanneken was extracted from the vehicle and flown to an area hospital with injuries he later succumbed to.

“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that I inform you of the death of Trooper Todd Hanneken,” Director Brendan Kelly said. “We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hanneken and the ISP while we grieve and work through this tragedy.”

Trooper Hanneken was 45 years old and a 20-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. He is survived by his wife Shelley, his two sons, Ben and Nick, his brother Chad, his mother Vickie and father, retired Illinois State Police Trooper Jerry Hanneken.

