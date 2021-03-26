Advertisement

Man arrested in Henderson County on multiple charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges in Henderson County.

Officials with the county sheriff’s office say they responded to the area of County Road 175 in the Township of Lomax following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle flashing a red laser light. This happened on Wednesday evening just before 11:30 p.m.

The deputy found the vehicle and following a traffic stop officials say they found a gun while searching the vehicle.

Officials say they arrested 24-year-old Preston M. Smith, of Lomax, for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cannabis 30 grams or less and no valid driver’s license.

Smith was taken to the Henderson County Jail by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy to be processed, booked in and then placed into jail.

Smith’s charges are no bond charges and will be seen in front of a Judge for bond to be set.

The Illinois Department of Correction issued a no bond warrant on Smith for violating his parole on these charges.

Posted by Henderson County Sheriff's Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

