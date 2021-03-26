Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say they are looking for Eric Montelongo on no-bond warrants for violating parole. According to police Montelongo is known to frequent the West Liberty, Iowa area.

If you have seen him or know where he could be you are asked to call the police department or send them a Facebook message.

