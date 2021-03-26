Advertisement

New housing assistance programs ahead for Iowans

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced two new housing assistance programs for Iowans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowans can start applying Monday March 29th, 2021.

These programs consist of the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program and the Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program.

The State of Iowa was awarded $195 million for the program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The award allows the state to assist impacted renters with rent and/or utility assistance for a total of up to 12 months.

Iowans who meet general eligibility requirements will be able to receive benefits from these programs.

“Rent assistance will be available through the program, can include past due payments and up to three months of future assistance requested at a time, the utility assistance can include past due payments only, eligible utility types, and its quite inclusive include electricity, natural gas, propane, or fuel oil,” said Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Its worth mentioning, Illinoisans can apply for housing assistance now.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been taking applications for Illinoisans struggling to make ends meet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders say they were able to help up to 6,000 people in 2020.

These programs are for Illinoisans in Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer Counties who are eligible.

Project Now’ provides funds to pay for rent and deposits to help prevent people from becoming homeless.

Leaders with the program say talking to a representative could get you more assistance then you set out for.

This is because often times residence are unaware of the available resources.

Here are the numbers to book an appointment.

  • Rock Island Administration - (309) 793-6391
  • Rock Island Senior Center - (309) 788-6335
  • Moline - (309) 764-8092
  • Aledo - (309) 582-2644
  • Kewanee - (309) 852-4565

The program application period ends May 31, 2021 or until funding is exhausted.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street. Officials...
Person found dead in vacant residence in Davenport; death investigation underway
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video
Unidentified human remains were found in DeWitt, Iowa on Monday.
Families with missing loved ones wait for identification of remains found in DeWitt
Semi trucks
Man arrested on a report of a possibly stolen semi in Henry Co., Iowa

Latest News

Cool today
Cloudy and cool today
The panel is Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be aired on Facebook Live, as well as...
‘I can only do so much, you have to be the one to talk them into it too;’ health officials urge you to get the vaccine
Treatments to slow Myopia
Treatments to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children
Treatments to slow Myopia
Treatments to slow Myopia