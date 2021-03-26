New housing assistance programs ahead for Iowans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced two new housing assistance programs for Iowans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowans can start applying Monday March 29th, 2021.

These programs consist of the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program and the Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program.

The State of Iowa was awarded $195 million for the program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The award allows the state to assist impacted renters with rent and/or utility assistance for a total of up to 12 months.

Iowans who meet general eligibility requirements will be able to receive benefits from these programs.

“Rent assistance will be available through the program, can include past due payments and up to three months of future assistance requested at a time, the utility assistance can include past due payments only, eligible utility types, and its quite inclusive include electricity, natural gas, propane, or fuel oil,” said Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Its worth mentioning, Illinoisans can apply for housing assistance now.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been taking applications for Illinoisans struggling to make ends meet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders say they were able to help up to 6,000 people in 2020.

These programs are for Illinoisans in Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer Counties who are eligible.

‘Project Now’ provides funds to pay for rent and deposits to help prevent people from becoming homeless.

Leaders with the program say talking to a representative could get you more assistance then you set out for.

This is because often times residence are unaware of the available resources.

Here are the numbers to book an appointment.

Rock Island Administration - (309) 793-6391

Rock Island Senior Center - (309) 788-6335

Moline - (309) 764-8092

Aledo - (309) 582-2644

Kewanee - (309) 852-4565

The program application period ends May 31, 2021 or until funding is exhausted.

