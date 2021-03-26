New traffic patterns for construction on new I-74 Bridge April 2nd

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Construction on the new I-74 Bridge is progressing and the Department of Transportation says more changes to traffic patterns are coming to accommodate the project. Starting Friday April 2, 2021, the 7th Ave. exit from the old bridge to downtown Moline will be permanently closed. All Illinois-bound traffic to downtown Moline will have to exit at River Drive.

In addition, the new 6th Ave. off-ramp will open to traffic. It will be the first exit in Moline after crossing the new bridge. There will be more work on roads, ramps and removal of the old bridge structures in the days and weeks ahead.

