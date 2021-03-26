Non-Toxic Hacks To Clean Silverware & Kitchen Tools

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to serve as “The Queen of Clean” (according to a joking Paula). Godke chooses to use non-toxic cleansers and deodorizers in her home. In this segment, she starts out with what she calls a “magic trick” by using just baking soda, aluminum foil, and boiling water to take black, tarnished silverware (only for REAL SILVER) to a sparkling shine. WOW!

Godke then transitions to dealing with tools and cutting boards which can get so grimy with grease. (Steph says her autobiography should be titled, “50 Shades of Grease”!). She recommends vinegar, hot water, Kosher salt, and lemon. She also demonstrates the use of cleaning gel (Gel Keyboard Cleaner) which you can push into grooves and tough to clean surfaces.

Other products she likes: Weiman’ Stainless Steel Cleaner & Dawn Power Wash.

Finally, let’s have some booze after all the hard duty of cleaning the kitchen! Featured is the Blueberry Mule Take-Home Cocktail from Mississippi River Distilling Company. Chef Steph also made some French Toast Casserole with all the bread in her freezer that she stockpiled during COVID lockdown because you have to clean out the freezer...and bread is only good for maybe 6 months in the freezer.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

