Advertisement

Non-Toxic Hacks To Clean Silverware & Kitchen Tools

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to serve as “The Queen of Clean” (according to a joking Paula). Godke chooses to use non-toxic cleansers and deodorizers in her home. In this segment, she starts out with what she calls a “magic trick” by using just baking soda, aluminum foil, and boiling water to take black, tarnished silverware (only for REAL SILVER) to a sparkling shine. WOW!

Godke then transitions to dealing with tools and cutting boards which can get so grimy with grease. (Steph says her autobiography should be titled, “50 Shades of Grease”!). She recommends vinegar, hot water, Kosher salt, and lemon. She also demonstrates the use of cleaning gel (Gel Keyboard Cleaner) which you can push into grooves and tough to clean surfaces.

Other products she likes: Weiman’ Stainless Steel Cleaner & Dawn Power Wash.

Finally, let’s have some booze after all the hard duty of cleaning the kitchen! Featured is the Blueberry Mule Take-Home Cocktail from Mississippi River Distilling Company. Chef Steph also made some French Toast Casserole with all the bread in her freezer that she stockpiled during COVID lockdown because you have to clean out the freezer...and bread is only good for maybe 6 months in the freezer.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street. Officials...
Person found dead in vacant residence in Davenport; death investigation underway
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video
Unidentified human remains were found in DeWitt, Iowa on Monday.
Families with missing loved ones wait for identification of remains found in DeWitt
Semi trucks
Man arrested on a report of a possibly stolen semi in Henry Co., Iowa

Latest News

Declutter Closet
Closet Purge & Declutter
River Action Rain Barrels
River Action Rain Barrels
River Action Rain Barrels
River Action Rain Barrels (3rd CLIP!!!)
ia housing assistance
New housing assistance programs ahead for Iowans