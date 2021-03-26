Advertisement

Police say suspicious circumstances in the case of a mother, daughter missing from Ozark, Mo.

Courtesy: Ozark, Mo. Police Department
Courtesy: Ozark, Mo. Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for Anna and Amora Rossi who were last seen at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe Anna Rossi, 30, left her house in a silver 2016 Honda CRV with a Missouri license plate BEOT2U.

Rossi has blonde hair, brown eyes, 4′11″ with several tattoos.

Amora Rossi, 2, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police haven’t said why their disappearance is suspicious.

If you have seen the mother and daughter or their car call 911 or Ozark Police at (417) 581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street. Officials...
Person found dead in vacant residence in Davenport; death investigation underway
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video
Unidentified human remains were found in DeWitt, Iowa on Monday.
Families with missing loved ones wait for identification of remains found in DeWitt
Semi trucks
Man arrested on a report of a possibly stolen semi in Henry Co., Iowa

Latest News

ia housing assistance
New housing assistance programs ahead for Iowans
Cool today
Cloudy and cool today
The panel is Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be aired on Facebook Live, as well as...
‘I can only do so much, you have to be the one to talk them into it too;’ health officials urge you to get the vaccine
Treatments to slow Myopia
Treatments to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children