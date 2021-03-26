River Action Rain Barrels

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

River Action operates with the mission to protect and restore the Mississippi River and our shared RiverWay environment. Rain barrels are part of River Action’s Retain the Rain program, an initiative to conserve water and lower flood levels in local rivers and streams. Using a rain barrel is one of the simplest actions you can take to reduce runoff by collecting the rain that runs off your home.

PHILIP TUNNICLIFF, River Action staff member, joins PSL (showing off one of the rain barrels!) to raise awareness of how useful, economical, and environmentally wise it can be to collect rainwater for use outdoors whether it be for gardening, watering the lawn, or washing the car. This is NOT potable water, of course.

Rain Barrels can be purchased now for just $75 online---Rain barrels include a 60-gallon barrel, lid, mosquito netting, downspout diverter, spigot, and two overflow attachments. Pick up is at River Action’s location (see below).

River Action, Inc. / 822 E. River Drive / Davenport, Iowa / Phone: (563) 322-2969 / Email: riveraction@riveraction.org

