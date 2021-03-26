Advertisement

River Action Rain Barrels

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

River Action operates with the mission to protect and restore the Mississippi River and our shared RiverWay environment. Rain barrels are part of River Action’s Retain the Rain program, an initiative to conserve water and lower flood levels in local rivers and streams. Using a rain barrel is one of the simplest actions you can take to reduce runoff by collecting the rain that runs off your home.

PHILIP TUNNICLIFF, River Action staff member, joins PSL (showing off one of the rain barrels!) to raise awareness of how useful, economical, and environmentally wise it can be to collect rainwater for use outdoors whether it be for gardening, watering the lawn, or washing the car. This is NOT potable water, of course.

Rain Barrels can be purchased now for just $75 online---Rain barrels include a 60-gallon barrel, lid, mosquito netting, downspout diverter, spigot, and two overflow attachments. Pick up is at River Action’s location (see below).

River Action, Inc. / 822 E. River Drive / Davenport, Iowa / Phone: (563) 322-2969 / Email: riveraction@riveraction.org

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street. Officials...
Person found dead in vacant residence in Davenport; death investigation underway
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video
Unidentified human remains were found in DeWitt, Iowa on Monday.
Families with missing loved ones wait for identification of remains found in DeWitt
Semi trucks
Man arrested on a report of a possibly stolen semi in Henry Co., Iowa

Latest News

Declutter Closet
Closet Purge & Declutter
Natural Hack to Clean Silverware
Non-Toxic Hacks To Clean Silverware & Kitchen Tools
River Action Rain Barrels
River Action Rain Barrels (3rd CLIP!!!)
ia housing assistance
New housing assistance programs ahead for Iowans