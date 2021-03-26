Rock Island County in “warning status” after St. Patrick’s Day and spring break celebrations

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., (KWQC) - COVID-19 cases are increasing again after St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and spring break.

“We think people are out and about doing what they want to do thinking that they are done with it so COVID must be done with them and that’s just not the case at all,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

On Friday, Rock Island County moved into warning status for the increasing number of COVID cases.

“When we had warning status in the past there were mitigations and at this point, there are no mitigations but those could be coming back,” says Hill.

Whiteside county has also had high case counts and is reporting double digits this week. In Scott county, the test positivity rate has nearly doubled in recent days. On Friday, the Rock Island Health Department is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19.

“If we can stop this little spike, and compared to what we have had, it is a little spike, but little spikes turn into big spikes,” says Hill.

Even as thousands of vaccinations are administered each day, officials say we have to stay vigilant to give our healthcare providers some relief.

“Healthcare providers are exhausted. They have been working full force for an entire year, and just when you think you can breathe a little bit, here comes this little spike and that makes us extremely worried that a little spike could turn into a big spike,” Hill says.

Experts say the best defense against another spike in cases is to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, and get vaccinated.

