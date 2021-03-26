Spring Cleaning: The All-Natural Way

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to serve as “The Queen of Clean” (according to a joking Paula). Godke chooses to use non-toxic cleansers and deodorizers in her home. In this segment, she offers some really wise information about basic cleaning with special emphasis on the kitchen where grease and grime can build up, bringing with it, dangers of bacterial growth. She says to start from the top of the kitchen (or any room) and move down (cleaning the floor last).

She also explains that big part of her motivation to opt for only non-toxic products (like vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils) is after she noticed her grandchildren licking her windows! Watch the really great segment interview to understand what she uses and how.

Godke favorite products:

Steam with lemon in water---put in microwave (don’t open the door) so the steam cleans the inside of the oven

Alcohol (as a sanitizer---80% alcohol)

Hydrogen Peroxide (watch her use it with baking soda to clean nasty, grimy pans)

Vinegar: White Distilled or Cleaning Variety

Brushes and sponges should be disinfected in dishwasher often!!

Lemon (cut in half) & course Kosher salt to clean cutting board

Mrs. Meyers products are also fantastic!

Essential oils can be added to cleaners, too. Many have antibacterial qualities.

