Traffic signal down following hit and run in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport posted a traffic alert Friday morning following a hit and run that occurred overnight Thursday.

Police say the traffic signal at Eastern Avenue and East 29th Street was down following the accident.

The traffic signal could be down for a week or more while they work to repair the issue.

Officials ask that drivers treat the intersection as a four-way stop while the signal is down.

