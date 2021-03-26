Advertisement

WIU Board of Trustees approves tuition increase

Shooter reported at Western Illinois University
Shooter reported at Western Illinois University(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition, room and meal plan rates for new, incoming students during a meeting Friday, March 26, 2021.

With the change, 2021-2022 tuition for all incoming domestic undergraduate students will be $9,238 per year, up from $8,883. It’s the first increase since the fall of 2019. The 2021-2022 room and meal plan for new students will increase to $10,192 from $9,800 (double room rate) per academic year.

In addition, fees for incoming students at the Quad City campus will increase from $1,269.90 to $1,809.90 with the money go toward activities, resources, and programs on the riverfront campus in Moline.

The WIU Cost Guarantee program ensures that undergraduate students pay the same rate for tuition, fees, room and meal plan for their four years of continuous enrollment. WIU is the only public university in the state that provides the guaranteed cost structure for not only tuition and fees, but also room and board for undergraduate and transfer students, according to a news release.

Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, also announced a small tuition increase Friday for the 2021-22 academic year, after holding rates flat the past year.

