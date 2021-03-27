AMBER ALERT Illinois: 8-month-old Dolton boy

DOLTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old boy from Dolton. Dolton police have confirmed the child abduction of Braiden A. Waters, which occurred Saturday at 7:35 a.m. at 1300 block of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, IL. Braiden is black, 8 months old, 23 inches tall, and 15 pounds. He’s wearing a plaid onesie pajama with a white skull cap and black fleece sweater, according to the AMBER Alert. Braiden was in a car seat in the rear of the car when an unidentified black man was observed driving off in the vehicle. The car, a black 2021 Kia with North Carolina plates H-K-B-6-9-9-3 was last seen going northbound on Lincoln Avenue from the 1300 block of Sibley Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

