Cavort QC

Beautiful libations & bites (featuring unique classic & Tiki-Style cocktails)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Cavort means to romp, frolic, or dance around excitedly. So, if that’s the name of a new bar/restaurant, it must be a fun place to enjoy food and beverages. Alex Nagle, owner & lead mixologist, joins PSL over Zoom from Cavort QC in downtown Davenport. Nagle tells the story behind the establishment’s name which includes a Johnny Cash song that contains lyrics about “cavorting in Davenport”.

Watch the segment to learn more about Nagle’s history and the delicious food & drink creations offered at Cavort---including Tiki-Style classic cocktails. Not only are the drinks and food menu items delicious, everything is BEAUTIFULLY PLATED! Here’s how they describe their business: Cavort - Libations & Bites. Unique Classic Cocktails, Tiki Cocktails & Contemporary Fare...located in the Union Arcade building.

Cavort QC/ 229 Brady Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-3633 / FACEBOOK PAGE

Healthy or Indulgent? Either way, we say 'yes way' to the Rosé 🥂 Pictured 📸: - House Mac and Cheese (feel free to add a protein!) - Garden Salad - Champs de Provence Rosé #CavortQC

Posted by Cavort QC on Thursday, March 25, 2021

