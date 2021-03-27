Cavort QC
Beautiful libations & bites (featuring unique classic & Tiki-Style cocktails)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Cavort means to romp, frolic, or dance around excitedly. So, if that’s the name of a new bar/restaurant, it must be a fun place to enjoy food and beverages. Alex Nagle, owner & lead mixologist, joins PSL over Zoom from Cavort QC in downtown Davenport. Nagle tells the story behind the establishment’s name which includes a Johnny Cash song that contains lyrics about “cavorting in Davenport”.
Watch the segment to learn more about Nagle’s history and the delicious food & drink creations offered at Cavort---including Tiki-Style classic cocktails. Not only are the drinks and food menu items delicious, everything is BEAUTIFULLY PLATED! Here’s how they describe their business: Cavort - Libations & Bites. Unique Classic Cocktails, Tiki Cocktails & Contemporary Fare...located in the Union Arcade building.
Cavort QC/ 229 Brady Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-3633 / FACEBOOK PAGE
