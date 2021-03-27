Advertisement

Clearing tonight

Sunshine Returns For Your Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- This evening a cold front will move through and give the chance for another shower or two. To the southeast of the area there is a small risk for severe weather with strong winds and hail as the cold front moves through. Winds will pick up and near 20 mph through tonight and into Sunday afternoon. There will be clearing early tomorrow morning and plenty of sunshine for the day. The cold front will have Sunday temperatures Sunday, starting in the 30s and ending near 50. There’s a quick rebound to warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s Monday. There will be highs in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, clearing late. Low: 36°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 52°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 37°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

