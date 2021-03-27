Closet Purge & Declutter

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Most of us can look in our closets and find items we haven’t worn in years! It’s time (especially during spring) to purge and declutter your wardrobe for so many reasons coming out of the pandemic year (when we mostly wore pajamas and sweatpants). The PSL guest, Mandy Weibenga, Fashion Consultant, helps clients purge their closets and choose clothing and accessories that are right for them. Watch the segment to learn more.

The following questions should be asked of ourselves to successfully purge & declutter the closet. If there are “NOs”, it’s time to donate, sell, or consign the item.

Does it fit & flatter my body type?

Have you worn it in the last two years?

Does it make me feel AWESOME? Every piece we wear should make us feel great!

Is it in GOOD SHAPE? (Pilling, stains, whites that are not white anymore, buttons missing, etc.)

Mandy Weibenga / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM/ (563) 940-1056 / mandy@fashionunfoldedbymandy.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.