How To Organize The Closet

Most of us can look in our closets and find items we haven’t worn in years! It’s time (especially during spring) to purge and declutter your wardrobe for so many reasons coming out of the pandemic year (when we mostly wore pajamas and sweatpants). The PSL guest, Mandy Weibenga, Fashion Consultant, helped us in the first segment to purge stuff we don’t wear anymore by asking five key questions. Once that is accomplished, you are ready to move on to actually organizing the space so you can find what you want--when you want it!

If you are pressed for space, seasonal switch-outs might be necessary. Other tips she shares are color-coded hangers, and grouping common clothing types/colors together. Examples would be grouping blouses & tops together based on sleeve length and, also, keeping all the same color categories of garments close together. Shoes can be stored in clear bins either separate or together in groups (keeps the dust off and you can easily know where they are!).

Mandy Weibenga / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM/ (563) 940-1056 / mandy@fashionunfoldedbymandy.com

