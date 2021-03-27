Le Claire distillery looks forward business expansion this Summer

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Ryan Burchett was looking to expand the Mississippi River Distilling Co. last year, until COVID-19 struck. Now, over a year later, Burchett has finally made his move to expand the Distillery.

“And now that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel of vaccines coming and people feeling a little more comfortable we thought the time was right to go ahead and do this project that’s been on our minds for a couple years,” Burchett said.

The company is expanding into a newly renovated building which features brick walls that predate the existence of Iowa as a state.

“Authentic historical brick, it has some history but it has some new construction, everything about this place is cool and different than anything else in the Quad Cities or really the region,” he said.

The expansion comes as small businesses look to bounce back this year as vaccine rates continue to rise. Cody Road in Le Claire is packed with small businesses and Burchett said he feels fortunate to have his business in Le Claire.

“We’ve always felt so fortunate we’ve picked Le Claire and this is just another evolution of what has been an exciting story to tell at the distillery,” He said.

Burchett also said he’s ready to get the place open in early August.

“We’re just so excited to have something to celebrate, that’s why we’re calling it the celebration center, we have something to celebrate and I feel like that sentiment is going to carry forward to a lot of folks,” he said, “We just want to have a party! That’s what we do best!”

