Reboot Your Wardrobe

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

The PSL guest, Mandy Weibenga, Fashion Consultant, comes back for a third segment to give some advice and examples of how to freshen up your wardrobe (especially after coming out of a year where we mostly wore comfortable “house clothing”.

Mandy’s philosophy is to keep it simple---you don’t need a lot of pieces. Have things in your closet that you enjoy wearing and spark joy. She shows some examples of on-trend, comfortable items that viewers might consider like elevated loungewear (a matched set made of cashmere or luxury material), looser and wider leg jean styles, trousers, softer simple dresses, and staying away from prints (always memorable and can’t be worn as often).

