Tiki-Style Cocktails & Contemporary Fare

Cavort QC in downtown Davenport
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

One of the newest places to eat and drink in the Quad Cities has a fondness for classic, unique libations and Tiki-Style cocktails. In this second of two segment, Alex Nagle, owner & lead mixologist, joins PSL over Zoom from Cavort QC in downtown Davenport, to mix up a favorite cocktail. Nagle points out that this particular drink is easy for the viewer at home to make with just three ingredients. Watch as he makes a “Founder’s Punch”. It contains Bumbu Rum (spiced banana notes), Velvet Falernum, fresh pineapple juice, and fresh mint springs (tapped over the top). He also makes a “Pina Lagoon”.

Cavort QC---including Tiki-Style classic cocktails. Not only are the drinks and chef-created food menu items delicious, everything is BEAUTIFULLY PLATED! Here’s how they describe their business: Cavort QC- Libations & Bites. Unique Classic Cocktails, Tiki Cocktails & Contemporary Fare...located in the Union Arcade building. The business has lots of daily specials. Learn more in the video interview and at their Facebook page (below).

Cavort QC/ 229 Brady Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-3633 / FACEBOOK PAGE

Nothing like carving a little time out on a Tuesday for TIKI & TAQUITOS 🍹💃🏼 3-6p $2 Taquitos $6 Classic Tiki - Classic Daiquiri - Dark n Stormy - Jungle Bird [ $11 for an order of Taquitos 6p-10p] #CavortQC

Posted by Cavort QC on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

