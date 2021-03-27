Tiki-Style Cocktails & Contemporary Fare

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

One of the newest places to eat and drink in the Quad Cities has a fondness for classic, unique libations and Tiki-Style cocktails. In this second of two segment, Alex Nagle, owner & lead mixologist, joins PSL over Zoom from Cavort QC in downtown Davenport, to mix up a favorite cocktail. Nagle points out that this particular drink is easy for the viewer at home to make with just three ingredients. Watch as he makes a “Founder’s Punch”. It contains Bumbu Rum (spiced banana notes), Velvet Falernum, fresh pineapple juice, and fresh mint springs (tapped over the top). He also makes a “Pina Lagoon”.

Cavort QC---including Tiki-Style classic cocktails. Not only are the drinks and chef-created food menu items delicious, everything is BEAUTIFULLY PLATED! Here’s how they describe their business: Cavort QC- Libations & Bites. Unique Classic Cocktails, Tiki Cocktails & Contemporary Fare...located in the Union Arcade building. The business has lots of daily specials. Learn more in the video interview and at their Facebook page (below).

Cavort QC/ 229 Brady Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-3633 / FACEBOOK PAGE

