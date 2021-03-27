VA clinic holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic for veterans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of veterans got vaccinated at Davenport’s VA clinic on Saturday. 500 veterans took part in the Veteran Affair’s first-weekend mass vaccination effort in the Quad Cities.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for veterans who work and might not be able to come in during the day to be able to come in and get their vaccination one time,” says Judy Johnson-Mekota, Director of the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

The healthcare team says making sure the vaccination is accessible is essential.

“Access is critical for veterans and it always has been. So during a global pandemic to be able to provide the vaccine to veterans during a time when we are trying to work with the community to help the veterans, it’s a very important endeavor for us,” says Johnson-Mekota.

Veterans were given the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It’s been a tough time and a tough year so to be able to see where we can give veterans hope, it’s just a tremendous time for us and a great opportunity and once again to thank them for their service and also for us to reconnect to the mission, why we are here, we are here for the ones who have worn the battle,” Johnson-Mekota says.

For Aaron Wilson, a 30-year U.S. Army veteran, getting vaccinated is another way to feel protected from the virus and appreciated by those distributing it.

“The most important part about it is making sure that your veterans, the people who have served overseas through their career and have volunteered their time and their service, that the government should be able to service them also,” says Wilson.

The Davenport VA clinic will be holding future weekend clinics.

The VA is currently vaccinating enrolled Veterans and qualified caregivers of all ages but will be working through new eligibility categories outlined in the Save Lives Act that was signed into law this week, including spouses, caregivers, and non-enrolled veterans. If veterans are interested in enrolling in VA Health care, they can call 1-877-222-VETS for eligibility information.

If any of those newly eligible individuals want to be vaccinated with VA, they can download this form and fill it out and either fax it or mail it to the Iowa City VA:

Fax: 319-887-4993

Iowa City VA Health Care System

Eligibility and Enrollment

601 Hwy 6W

Iowa City, IA 62256

