Advertisement

Cleaning Hacks From Pros

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is the second segment of the day featuring Eric & Renee Head--now in business as That Cleaning Couple in the Quad Cities. They actually launched the start of their business one year ago at the beginning of the pandemic. Renee had been working for another cleaning company while her husband had been pressing for them to branch out and start their own cleaning company where the slogan is, “We don’t cut corners, we clean ‘em!”

That Cleaning Couple uses only professional-grade products that the average person cannot obtain at retail. Their specialty is cleaning hard-water stains that are resistant and hard-to-clean. However, in this PSL interview, they offer up some practical tips that can help anyone do a better job with tough-to-clean areas of homes.

CONTACT INFO: Email: thatcleaningcoupleqc@gmail.com / Phone: 563-232-9110 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Dolton Braiden Waters
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 8-month-old Dolton boy found
On Thursday shortly before 11 a.m,. Trooper Todd Hanneken was working in his police vehicle...
Family of fallen ISP trooper releases statement
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.
Davenport Police investigate shots fired on Marquette St.
On Thursday shortly before 11 a.m,. Trooper Todd Hanneken was working in his police vehicle...
Illinois state trooper dies following car accident Thursday

Latest News

Extreme Fire Danger Possible Monday
Your First Alert Forecast
Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer
There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.
Davenport Police investigate shots fired on Marquette St.
COVID-19 Q&A with local health experts