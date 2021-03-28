Cleaning Hacks From Pros

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is the second segment of the day featuring Eric & Renee Head--now in business as That Cleaning Couple in the Quad Cities. They actually launched the start of their business one year ago at the beginning of the pandemic. Renee had been working for another cleaning company while her husband had been pressing for them to branch out and start their own cleaning company where the slogan is, “We don’t cut corners, we clean ‘em!”

That Cleaning Couple uses only professional-grade products that the average person cannot obtain at retail. Their specialty is cleaning hard-water stains that are resistant and hard-to-clean. However, in this PSL interview, they offer up some practical tips that can help anyone do a better job with tough-to-clean areas of homes.

CONTACT INFO: Email: thatcleaningcoupleqc@gmail.com / Phone: 563-232-9110 / FACEBOOK

