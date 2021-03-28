Daiquiri Factory set to open 2nd location this Summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kyle Peters has owned and operated the Daiquiri Factory in the District of Rock Island since 2004. Now, in 2021, The Daiquiri Factory is opening a second location in downtown Davenport on W 3rd Street. Peters said the location was perfect.

“This particular location lent its hand to special events, parades, lot of activity, lot of foot traffic downtown and thought it would be a good fit for the next Daiquiri Factory,” Peters said.

The Daiquiri Factory will move into the 5,000 square foot facility and have food service with Cafe Fresh. Although the bar and restaurant industry has struggled through the Pandemic, Peters said it allowed him time to think about and execute an expansion plan.

“Like any other entrepreneur, you can be in the weeds every day...the pandemic actually kind of gave me a chance to sit back and finally analyze and pull the trigger in creating the second location, we always wanted to build one on the Iowa side so here we are,” he said.

With hopes of opening the second location in July, Peters is hopeful for the second half of 2021.

“It seems like the third and fourth quarter have been anticipated in 2021 as like where things are going to come up and maybe not be 100% at what they were before but definitely in a more viable situation,” he said, “I think a lot of it is getting the general public back on board knowing that places are open and I think that’s one of our biggest battles, the industries not just a light switch, it’s not supposed to be turned off and on the way, it has been over the last 12-15 months.”

