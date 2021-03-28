Heavy police presence in Davenport neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There was a heavy police presence on Marquette Street between 8th and 10th Streets.

Davenport Police blocked off Marquette while investigating with Crime Scene Unit on the scene. The investigating officers were able to find shell casings on the ground.

No injuries have been reported and there are no suspects currently for the incident.

