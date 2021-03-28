Advertisement

Heavy police presence in Davenport neighborhood

There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.
There is a heavy police presence in the Davenport historic district.(KWQC)
By Montse Ricossa and Darby Sparks
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There was a heavy police presence on Marquette Street between 8th and 10th Streets.

Davenport Police blocked off Marquette while investigating with Crime Scene Unit on the scene. The investigating officers were able to find shell casings on the ground.

No injuries have been reported and there are no suspects currently for the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Dolton Braiden Waters
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 8-month-old Dolton boy found
A woman is wanted after multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Fareway in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: 12 bottles of liquor stolen from Moline Fareway
On Thursday shortly before 11 a.m,. Trooper Todd Hanneken was working in his police vehicle...
Illinois state trooper dies following car accident Thursday
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

COVID-19 Q&A with local health experts
VA clinic vaccinated 500 veterans
VA clinic holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic for veterans
VA clinic vaccinated 500 veterans
VA clinic vaccinated 500 veterans
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast