Muscatine woman starts nonprofit to help those struggling during COVID-19

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman started her own nonprofit to help those struggling during COVID-19. Felicia Petty started collecting clothes and hygiene items for those in need after helping a single mom. She quickly turned it into a clothing closet out of her storage space for anyone in need.

“I pick a lot of it up and then everything I pick up, I sort it and I take it home and wash it all. I wash it all and then I bring it back and hang it up and put it on all the shelves” says Petty, organizer of the nonprofit, named Kyle’s Graceful Adventures. “It keeps me busy, it keeps me very busy. It’s like a full-time job.”

For her, it’s a way to give back.

“I needed the support when I was younger. I was a young single teen mom and I had the support. I had my parents and my family but not everybody has that so I just want to help others and for them to know they have that support too,” says Petty.

Especially during the pandemic.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me just because they have lost their job. They are just struggling right now because of COVID and their hours are getting cut. I’ve gotten a lot of people that just simply need the help,” says Petty. “As much as I’m getting stuff in, I’m donating right back out.”

Felicia has already expanded to her second storage space and hopes to someday open her own stand-alone business.

“I don’t want them to be embarrassed to need help. I want them to be able to come in and not know their names or anything about them. They can just come in and do their thing and get the help they need and know that it’s a safe place to come to,” Petty says.

If you would like to donate or pick up items, you can contact Felicia through her nonprofit’s Facebook page, Kyle’s Graceful Adventures.

