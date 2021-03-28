Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cooler Today

Warm & Blustery with an Extreme Fire Danger Monday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Today there were windy conditions and there will be more windy conditions through the afternoon tomorrow. On Monday there will be a WIND ADVISORY and a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from noon to 8 PM. There will be winds gusting near 50 mph through the afternoon Monday and with low relative humidity this will create critical fire weather conditions. Avoid outdoor burning if possible because fires will easily and quickly get out of control and spread rapidly. These stronger winds will bring temperatures Monday well into the 60s near the Quad Cities. There will be quiet and cooler conditions Tuesday through Thursday with a nicer warmup in time for Easter Weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, calming winds. Low: 32°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warm, blustery winds. High fire danger. High: 69°. Wind: S 20-30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

